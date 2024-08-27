AGL 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 138.93 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.54%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.16%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.96%)
DGKC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
FFBL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.34%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.57%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 52.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.28%)
OGDC 135.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.6%)
PAEL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.2%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.9%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.41%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,370 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 26,745 Increased By 115.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 78,547 Decreased By -24 (-0.03%)
KSE30 24,929 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Burel bageled but fights back to beat former champion Stephens

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 10:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: France’s Clara Burel fought back from being bageled in the first set to defeat 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 0-6 7-5 7-5 in the first round of the US Open on Monday, kicking off the opening night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Burel looked rattled in the glare of the New York spotlight but after settling down and eliminating some clumsy mistakes early on she outfoxed her more experienced opponent to advance to a second-round match against Victoria Azrenka.

“I was a little bit nervous at the beginning and Sloane was playing really well,” said Burel.

“I just kept fighting and I found a way.” Stephens was ruthless out of the gate, relying on her forehand and making few mistakes, and Burel could only shake her head in disbelief when the American closed out the opening set after just 21 minutes.

It looked as though it would be an easy win for Stephens as she built a 0-3 lead in the second but when her form began to unravel Burel pounced, clawing her way back as she sent shots to the American’s vulnerable backhand.

The Frenchwoman broke her opponent to love to close out the second set, prompting Stephens to briefly leave the court before the start of the third.

Tiafoe beats fellow American Kovacevic at US Open

The pair traded breaks three times in a tense and nervy third set that saw Burel toss her racquet to the ground in frustration after failing to subdue her opponent in a 19-shot rally in the sixth game.

She maintained her composure in the end, however, targeting Stephens’ backhand again to break her from the baseline and close out the match. Burel told reporters she took her comeback approach one step at a time.

“I was just trying to win one game - just one game and then I will start playing better. And then it’s two games and then the match changed a little bit,” she said.

US Open Sloane Stephens US Open tennis championships Clara Burel

Comments

200 characters

Burel bageled but fights back to beat former champion Stephens

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Tax collection optimisation goal in focus

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Read more stories