AGL 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 138.93 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.54%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.16%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.96%)
DGKC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
FFBL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.34%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.57%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 52.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.28%)
OGDC 135.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.6%)
PAEL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.2%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.9%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.41%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,370 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 26,745 Increased By 115.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 78,547 Decreased By -24 (-0.03%)
KSE30 24,929 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tiafoe beats fellow American Kovacevic at US Open

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 10:30am

NEW YORK: Frances Tiafoe held off fellow American Aleksandar Kovacevic to come away with a 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-5 win in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Tiafoe, seeded 20th, remained composed, even as the pressure ramped up, to advance as he looks to make good on his promise to win his home Grand Slam after his scintillating run to the semi-finals two years ago put him firmly on the map.

Kovacevic, a New York native making his US Open debut, looked a little nervy serving in the 10th game of the opener and Tiafoe took full advantage, leaping high in the air to pound an overhead and grab the first set.

Tiafoe smoked a service return for a 4-2 lead in the second and took a 2-0 lead when Kovacevic’s one-handed backhand sailed long.

Kovacevic came to life in the third, hitting a sensational around-the-net forehand winner in the fourth game to peel off some of the support from the pro-Tiafoe crowd and breaking serve for a second time to force a fourth set.

But Tiafoe would not be denied, breaking for a 6-5 lead in the fourth and converting his fifth match point to seal the win.

Thunderstorms forced the closure of the roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium and Tiafoe said the change in conditions had a big impact. “It got pretty tough there at the end,” Tiafoe said.

“When they closed the roof it was really muggy in here. I was really struggling breathing midway in the third and most of the fourth.

“At the end of the fourth I started feeling much better and I was trying to do everything I could to finish in four. But definitely tough, muggy conditions tonight.”

From last man to winner, Bradley triumphs in BMW Championship

Tiafoe has struggled to find momentum and wins this season but has looked sharper of late, reaching the final of the Cincinnati Open last week to break back into the top 20.

“Cincinnati was such a great week, I’m just trying to gain steam from that,” he said.

Next up for Tiafoe is a second-round meeting with Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan.

Frances Tiafoe US Open tennis championships American Aleksandar

Comments

200 characters

Tiafoe beats fellow American Kovacevic at US Open

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Tax collection optimisation goal in focus

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Read more stories