FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to hold its meeting and determine Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) and Quarter Tariff Adjustment (QTA) amounts in electricity bills of various companies by September 5.

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, on Monday, heard the imposition of FPA and QTA amounts in electricity bills.

The chief justice asked the Nepra’s counsel to decide the matter in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment dated 16-10-2023 as no stay has been granted against the authority. He noted that no stay has been granted against the verdict.

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

The court’s order said; “As all the sides have referred to the para 8(5) of the Supreme Court, needless to state that no party will take any step contrary to the position stated therein.”

The para 8(5) of the Supreme Court’s judgment dated 16-10-2023 says; “The consumers shall pay future amounts that become due as per their bills; however, the same will be subject to the outcome of the decision in the said appeals, and the arrears claimed by the concerned electricity distribution company (Disco) from the respondent-customers shall remain in abeyance till the decision of the Appellate Tribunal and be subject thereto.”

Around 29 companies have filed petitions against the collection of arrears by concerned Discos, including M/s Flying Board & Paper Products Limited, Lahore; M/s A R Engineering Lahore; M/s Adil Steel Furnace, Gujranwala; Insaf Engineering Works Lahore, Kamran Engineering Works, Lahore; M/s SJ Steel Re-Rolling Mills (Pvt) Ltd, Sheikhupura; Shabir Paper & Board (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore, and M/s Ravi Rolling Mills (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon and Faisal Zafar represented nine companies. Ahsan argued that the distribution companies should be stopped from collecting the arrears till the time Nepra determines the fuel price adjustment. He submitted that the distribution companies have issued notices to his clients and pressurised them to submit the arrears; otherwise, their power supply would be disconnected.

Justice Naeem remarked that already industries are facing problems due to enhanced electricity rates. Ahsan informed that his clients have closed two factories. Justice Naeem then asked the lawyer of the distribution company not to claim the arrears from the petitioners until the Authority determines the FPA and QTA.

The Nepra’s counsel said that because of this the Authority has issued notice to all the petitioners and its meeting will be held in 1st week of October. However, he mentioned that the Appellate Tribunal, which hears the appeal against the Authority, does not have the Finance Member.

The chief justice; therefore, asked the additional attorney general to tell the government to soon appoint a Finance Member of the Appellate Tribunal.

