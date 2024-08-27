Principal of St Patrick’s School organises Sabeel on Chehlum

KARACHI: In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony and compassion, Father Mario, a respected Christian leader, has arranged a Sabeel (Mango refresher) event on Chehlum (40th day of Muharram) at St Patricks High School.

This act of brought together staff, students, and people from all walks of life. This selfless act of kindness and compassion is a testament to the power of humanity and the importance of coming together in solidarity.

The gathering served as a reminder of the significance of human values and the need to cultivate a sense of community and understanding. Staff and students alike were deeply moved by the experience, leaving with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to making a positive impact.

Rev Fr Mario Rodrigues’s Message: “In times of mourning and remembrance, we come together to support one another. Today, we gather as one human family, regardless of our differences, to show that our shared humanity is stronger than any divide. Let us continue to spread love, kindness, and compassion in our communities.”

