Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-27

Principal of St Patrick’s School organises Sabeel on Chehlum

Press Release Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

KARACHI: In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony and compassion, Father Mario, a respected Christian leader, has arranged a Sabeel (Mango refresher) event on Chehlum (40th day of Muharram) at St Patricks High School.

This act of brought together staff, students, and people from all walks of life. This selfless act of kindness and compassion is a testament to the power of humanity and the importance of coming together in solidarity.

The gathering served as a reminder of the significance of human values and the need to cultivate a sense of community and understanding. Staff and students alike were deeply moved by the experience, leaving with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to making a positive impact.

Rev Fr Mario Rodrigues’s Message: “In times of mourning and remembrance, we come together to support one another. Today, we gather as one human family, regardless of our differences, to show that our shared humanity is stronger than any divide. Let us continue to spread love, kindness, and compassion in our communities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

St Patrick’s School

Comments

200 characters

Principal of St Patrick’s School organises Sabeel on Chehlum

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories