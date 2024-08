KUWAIT: State-owned QatarEnergy and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation will sign a long-term sales and purchase agreement for liquefied natural gas, a banner at the signing ceremony showed on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that QatarEnergy and KPC were in talks about a 15-year deal to supply Kuwait with 3 million metric tons per annum of LNG.