PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

APP Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the legal aspects and final procedures regarding the closing down of the Pak Public Works Department (PakPWD).

The prime minister directed that the financial package for employees who will be laid off due to the dissolution will not be applicable to those who have been proven guilty of serious corruption charges.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also instructed that the final plan for transferring ongoing projects under the PakPWD to provinces and relevant departments should be presented soon.

Pak PWD dissolution: Govt decides to hand over ongoing projects to provinces

He further directed that all final recommendations regarding the closure of the PakPWD should be presented to the cabinet.

The prime minister also ordered the implementation of the age relaxation proposal to re-employ hardworking and honest individuals with short period of employment in the PakPWD.

