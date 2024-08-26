Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-26

Pakistanis in UK have made remarkable achievements: HC

APP Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: The High Commission of Pakistan in London co-hosted a seminar titled “Promoting trade, investment & tourism in Pakistan” along with the British–Pakistani Mayors’ Association (BPMA).

The seminar was attended by many former mayors & councillors, British –Pakistani businessmen, officials of the Pakistan High Commission and community members. High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal was the chief guest, a press released received here on Sunday said.

Prominent speakers included Alderman Mushtaq Lasharie CBE, Chairman BPMA; Asif Rangoonwala CBE, Chairman British Pakistan Foundation; Fiazullah Khan, Secretary General BPMA and Sana Jafri, Mayor of Wandsworth.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, in his keynote address, stated that Pakistanis in UK have made remarkable achievements due to their hard work and are acting as a bridge between #Pakistan and the #UK. He stated that investing in Pakistani youth is the most important element ensuring a prosperous future of Pakistan.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal stated that our strength lies in unity and to compete in the comity of nations we require collective effort, strategic planning, and a commitment to excellence. He stressed upon the need to work together to unlock the potential of Pakistan, to show the world that we are a nation of opportunity, resilience, and boundless beauty.

The High Commissioner said that officers of Pakistan High Commission and consulates are working with full dedication to facilitate Pakistani diaspora in UK. He informed that the High Commission is reaching out to around 400 British – Pakistani mayors & councillors to bring them together and discuss ways and means to further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship between Pakistan and the UK.

The speakers at the seminar emphasized the role of British - Pakistani community in promoting trade, investment and tourism of Pakistan.

They paid tributes to hardworking Pakistani expatriates in UK who are rendering valuable services in business, health & education sectors.

The speakers also stressed upon the need to meaningfully engage with British entrepreneurs for showcasing Pakistan’s business, tourism and agriculture potential.

Pakistan UK businesses BPMA Dr. Mohammad Faisal HC Pakistan to UK Promoting trade, investment & tourism in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistanis in UK have made remarkable achievements: HC

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories