Pakistanis in UK have made remarkable achievements: HC

ISLAMABAD: The High Commission of Pakistan in London co-hosted a seminar titled “Promoting trade, investment & tourism in Pakistan” along with the British–Pakistani Mayors’ Association (BPMA).

The seminar was attended by many former mayors & councillors, British –Pakistani businessmen, officials of the Pakistan High Commission and community members. High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal was the chief guest, a press released received here on Sunday said.

Prominent speakers included Alderman Mushtaq Lasharie CBE, Chairman BPMA; Asif Rangoonwala CBE, Chairman British Pakistan Foundation; Fiazullah Khan, Secretary General BPMA and Sana Jafri, Mayor of Wandsworth.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, in his keynote address, stated that Pakistanis in UK have made remarkable achievements due to their hard work and are acting as a bridge between #Pakistan and the #UK. He stated that investing in Pakistani youth is the most important element ensuring a prosperous future of Pakistan.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal stated that our strength lies in unity and to compete in the comity of nations we require collective effort, strategic planning, and a commitment to excellence. He stressed upon the need to work together to unlock the potential of Pakistan, to show the world that we are a nation of opportunity, resilience, and boundless beauty.

The High Commissioner said that officers of Pakistan High Commission and consulates are working with full dedication to facilitate Pakistani diaspora in UK. He informed that the High Commission is reaching out to around 400 British – Pakistani mayors & councillors to bring them together and discuss ways and means to further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship between Pakistan and the UK.

The speakers at the seminar emphasized the role of British - Pakistani community in promoting trade, investment and tourism of Pakistan.

They paid tributes to hardworking Pakistani expatriates in UK who are rendering valuable services in business, health & education sectors.

The speakers also stressed upon the need to meaningfully engage with British entrepreneurs for showcasing Pakistan’s business, tourism and agriculture potential.