IGP reviews security arrangements on the eve of Chehlum

ISLAMABAD: Accord-ing to the details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, inspected the Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS) procession and reviewed the security measures in place.

On this occasion, DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, SSP Operations, CTO Islamabad, and other senior police officers were also present. The IGP directed all security officers to remain vigilant and emphasized that the procession routes should be completely secured and well-lit.

All officers assigned to security duty were required to be present along the procession route, and those stationed on rooftops were to maintain a high state of alertness.

He further stated that no police officer should leave their assigned duty point until the conclusion of the procession. Stressing the importance of the Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS), he reiterated their commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities.

The Islamabad Police ensured comprehensive security arrangements for the main procession of Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS), deploying over 3,000 police officers and personnel from other law enforcement agencies. The procession was monitored using drones and surveillance cameras in Safe City.

Officers were instructed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and procession organizers. Cooperation from the organizers facilitated effective collaboration with the police and law enforcement officials during the processions.

Arrangements for thoroughly checking participants using metal detectors were ensured, and strict vigilance was maintained to confirm that security measures were in place by both the police and peace committees.

Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement agencies also assisted the Islamabad Police in ensuring elaborate security arrangements. All Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and SHOs were directed to make proper lighting arrangements after negotiations with the relevant authorities and to clear bushes in areas around places of worship.

Processions followed fixed routes, and timings were strictly observed. Police officials were instructed to conduct effective patrolling and use commando vehicles for this purpose.

Ambulance and fire brigade vehicles were stationed near the procession to handle any emergencies. The Dolphin Squad was deployed for patrolling along designated routes, while all Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and SHOs supervised procession security.

The IGP emphasized that the safety of citizens and maintaining law and order in the federal capital are top priorities for the Islamabad Capital Police.