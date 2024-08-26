Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-26

Zelenskiy says he would support India hosting second summit on peace

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Switzerland regarding the second summit on peace in a conversation with Indian journalists shared on his social media on Sunday.

Zelenskiy also said he had told India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would support India hosting the second summit on peace as Kyiv hopes to find a host among the countries in the Global South.

“But I want to be frank, and this applies not only to India, but to any state that would be positive about hosting a second summit. We will not be able to hold a peace summit in a country that has not yet joined the peace summit communique,” Zelenskiy said.

The Ukrainian president added that he discussed all of the points from the communique and previous peace summit during the meeting with Modi on Friday.

India Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskiy says he would support India hosting second summit on peace

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories