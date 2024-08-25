AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

  • Selectors make one change to Pakistan's Women’s Asia Cup squad, bringing in Sadaf Shamas for Najiha Alvi
BR Web Desk Published 25 Aug, 2024 04:27pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday named Fatima Sana as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The marquee tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to 20. The decision was unanimously made by the women’s national selection committee.

22-year-old Fatima, with an experience of 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has previously led Pakistan’s emerging and domestic sides. She also captained the Pakistan side to a famous ODI win against New Zealand in a Super Over at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, in December 2023.

Fatima will replace 37-year-old all-rounder Nida Dar, who took over as all-format captain from Bismah Maroof. Nida, a veteran of 112 ODIs and 153 T20Is, is part of the side that has been clubbed with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A. ICC will announce the revised fixtures of the group in due course.

The selection committee has made only one change in the squad, which featured in last month’s ACC Women’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who was also part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, has made a comeback in the squad in place of wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi, who will travel with the side as a reserve player.

Pakistan name squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup

From the 2023 edition, 10 players (Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Tuba Hassan) have been retained, while uncapped left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab makes it to the final 15. Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has been included in the squad subject to fitness.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Traveling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)

Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani

