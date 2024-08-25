Pentagon chief reaffirms US commitment to Israel’s defence

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Israel’s defence, the Pentagon said late on Saturday.

Austin “spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant to discuss Israel’s defence against Lebanese (Hezbollah) attacks,” a Pentagon readout of the call said.

Hezbollah launches missile barrage at Israel to avenge top commander

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s defence against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies,” it added.