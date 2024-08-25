AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Sports

McCartney Kessler secures first WTA title in Cleveland

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2024 10:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

American McCartney Kessler stunned No. 1 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil on Saturday, shaking off a brutal first set for a 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory in the final of Tennis in the Land in Cleveland.

It was Kessler’s first career WTA Tour title.

Kessler thrived as an underdog in the tournament, ousting No. 4 seed Xinyu Wang of China and No. 5 seed Anastasia Potapova of Russia before completing the upset of Haddad Maia.

On Saturday, Kessler didn’t get into a groove until the second set, where she took six games in a row after falling behind 1-0.

The 25-year-old then trailed 3-1 in the third set before rallying for the win over Haddad Maia, who entered the match ranked No. 23 in the world.

Kessler won 32 of 46 first-serve points and matched Haddad Maia in aces and double faults with three and four, respectively.

Abierto GNP Seguros Sixth-seeded Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic won her first career WTA Tour title, defeating New Zealand’s Lulu Sun 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the final in Monterrey, Mexico.

China’s Olympic tennis glory tracks booming middle classes

After trailing 6-5 in the first set, Sun forced a tiebreaker, where she let a 6-4 lead slip away as the 19-year-old Noskova broke Sun twice, with the second break giving her the set.

At 2-2 in the second set, Noskova broke Sun’s serve and held off a comeback attempt by the unseeded New Zealander, who was playing in her first WTA Tour final.

Sun, 23, produced 13 aces to Noskova’s four but committed five double faults.

