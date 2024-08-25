Incidents of auto theft on the rise in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The reports filed at different police stations in the capital city during the last week indicate that auto theft is on the rise with many citizens deprived of their vehicles including motorbikes and cars.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, as per the reports filed in the city police stations over 85 citizens lost their motorbikes and five people were deprived of their cars.

In the same period, over 41 cases of robbery, 21 cases of street crime [snatching of cash, mobile phone and other valuables] and some incidents of dacoity reported to capital’s various police stations in which citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Aabpara, Sabzi Mandi, Margalla, and Industrial Area police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole 14 motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station, nine motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Margalla police station, six bikes and two cars from limits of Aabpara police station, seven from Secretariat police station, seven from Kohsar police station, six Ramna police station, and another six bikes from the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Furthermore, five cases of robbery, seven cases of street crimes and 14 cases of carjacking were reported to Khanna police station, seven carjacking incidents, four cases of robbery and two street crimes were registered with Kohsar police station and five cases of robbery, one cases of dacoity and street as well as five cases of carjacking reported to Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at four places and auto thieves stole six bikes from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station and nine cases of auto theft were reported to Margalla police station during the last week.

During the period under review over six incidents of mobile snatching, nine cases of vehicles theft and one case of robbery occurred in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, Lohi Bher police station registered seven cases of mobile theft, five cases of carjacking and one case of robbery while another six cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile snatching and one case of robbery were reported to Margalla police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole two motorbikes; armed persons struck at five places, snatched mobile phone as well as robbers looted two houses in the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Another eight cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to Lohi Bher police station during the last week.

