PTI playing the victim card: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has stated that after the religion and treason cards, PTI is now playing the victim card.

“Imran Khan, in his attempts to get out of jail, sometimes seeks forgiveness from the army and at other times appeals to the British Prime Minister,” Azma said, adding: “The principal of the “Criminology University of Bani Gala” is now trying to gain public sympathy by portraying himself as a victim. The differences between his sister-in-law and sister have become a topic of discussion in the WhatsApp groups of the “Fitna Party.”

A power struggle is ongoing between the sister-in-law and the sister for control of PTI, Azma added,

Responding to the WhatsApp chat between Aleema Khan and Rauf Hassan, Azma Bokhari added that the “Fitna Party” can go to any lengths to spread chaos in the country. Nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the propaganda by the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi, she said.

The minister stated that the founder of PTI becomes “Mola Jatt” one week and turns into an “innocent bird” the next. When Imran Khan was Prime Minister, he was preparing lists to hang his opponents, she added.

