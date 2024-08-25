AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-25

PTI playing the victim card: Azma Bokhari

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has stated that after the religion and treason cards, PTI is now playing the victim card.

“Imran Khan, in his attempts to get out of jail, sometimes seeks forgiveness from the army and at other times appeals to the British Prime Minister,” Azma said, adding: “The principal of the “Criminology University of Bani Gala” is now trying to gain public sympathy by portraying himself as a victim. The differences between his sister-in-law and sister have become a topic of discussion in the WhatsApp groups of the “Fitna Party.”

A power struggle is ongoing between the sister-in-law and the sister for control of PTI, Azma added,

Responding to the WhatsApp chat between Aleema Khan and Rauf Hassan, Azma Bokhari added that the “Fitna Party” can go to any lengths to spread chaos in the country. Nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the propaganda by the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi, she said.

The minister stated that the founder of PTI becomes “Mola Jatt” one week and turns into an “innocent bird” the next. When Imran Khan was Prime Minister, he was preparing lists to hang his opponents, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Azma Bokhari

