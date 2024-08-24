AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Print Print 2024-08-24

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Press Release Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Mehmat T Nane, chairperson of Pegasus Airlines, accompanied by Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited, said a press release.

During the meeting, Mehmat T Nane presented an overview of the Turkish aviation strategy, highlighting key aspects that could benefit Pakistan’s aviation sector.

He elaborated on how Pakistan could leverage Türkiye’s experience and expertise to advance its own aviation industry.

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated the success of Turkish aviation industry and added that collaboration in the aviation sector with Türkiye was an important part of the bilateral relations, noting that it aligns with the prime minister’s vision to enhance Pakistan’s aviation industry.

The finance minister also recalled a recent meeting with the Turkish trade minister, where both sides discussed various avenues for trade and business collaboration.

This meeting, he noted, is part of the broader strategy to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Turkey in multiple sectors, including aviation.

The discussions today were deemed highly fruitful, marking a step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to boost its aviation capabilities and foster stronger economic ties with Türkiye.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

