Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced the result of the Hyderabad IT test during a press conference here at the Governor House on Friday.

The test, conducted under the Governor’s Initiative at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad, was participated by 80,000 youth aspiring for free IT courses. Out of these, 54,000 candidates were declared as qualified.

The successful candidates will now pursue advanced IT courses in Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse, and Web 3.0 under the Governor’s Initiative.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori stated that those who did not pass the test would be given another opportunity. He further announced that registration for the IT course test in Sukkur would begin in a few days, with plans to expand the IT course programme across the entire province, ultimately aiming to make the province an IT hub.

Highlighting the economic impact, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori mentioned that the trainees are currently earning between $600 to $800 per month, with some who previously earned $150 now making $250. He emphasized that if one million youth start earning $1,200 monthly, it would significantly boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Governor Sindh also acknowledged the inspiring impact of the Army Chief’s address to the youth, which has motivated the IT students training at the Governor House. The students have expressed their desire for the Army Chief to visit them as well.

He extended his gratitude to philanthropists who have generously supported the IT initiative, including national hero Arshad Nadeem, FPCCI, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and others who have donated 100 laptops to the IT students. Several philanthropists have also expressed interest in running IT campuses in different cities.

In two weeks, the Governor plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Google, aiming to provide Google certification to every IT student. Responding to a question, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori mentioned that youth from various cities in the province are reaching out, expressing their desire for IT campuses in their areas.

He emphasized that the IT courses are apolitical and focused solely on the nation’s prosperity and urged other Governor Houses to take similar initiatives.

In response to another question, the Governor assured industrialists and traders not to lose hope, as significant investment and foreign orders are expected in the coming months. He also mentioned that export orders for rice from countries like Iran and Oman have already been received.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori further stated that it has been 22 months since they began distributing rations, and the number of people contributing to this cause continues to grow.

He reiterated his commitment to strengthen Pakistan, with the mission to bury all hatred, starting with the Independence Day celebrations under the theme “Not an Individual, but a Nation.” He concluded by stating that more groundbreaking initiatives under the Governor’s Initiative are on the way.