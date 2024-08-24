AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

PepsiCo hosts ‘Seeds to Smiles’ dialogue

Recorder Report Published August 24, 2024 Updated August 24, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: PepsiCo Pakistan hosted ‘Seeds to Smiles’, a thought leadership event underscoring the company’s support to Pakistan’s farmers growing the agricultural ecosystem, and investing in Pakistan’s food systems security.

The event brought together stakeholders, farmers, industry experts, partner organizations including Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East & South Asia (AMESA) and Mohammad Khosa, CEO of PepsiCo Pakistan & Afghanistan.

Their interactive dialogue centred on a target to develop regenerative agriculture and a positive value chain, brought to life through digital exhibits and a panel discussion, culminating in a ceremony to honour female farmer contributions to PepsiCo programmes such as She Feeds the World (SFtW) and others.

These programmes drive inclusivity by uplifting women in farming to become agents of transformation and improving the resilience of rural farming communities as a result.

So far, 173,000 members of rural communities have been positively impacted through the provision of training programmes, economic inclusion of smallholder farmers, health & hygiene interventions, and financial literacy workshops.

The event magnified company’s role as a leading food company creating real impact for sustainable, long-term growth, rooted in the land.

PepsiCo Pakistan sources 100% of its potatoes locally. This is made possible through PepsiCo’s Tissue Culture Lab, the first of its kind in Pakistan, where specialized potato variants, high in yield and quality, are grown, used locally and exported.

Other key interventions include the company’s capacity building initiatives, which support more than 50,000 farming community members managing 35,000 acres of cultivable land.

Training was provided to modernize their practices by using cutting-edge technology like precision planters and impact recording devices in support of the target of a sustainable, resilient, and regenerative agricultural future for Pakistan. This was well applauded by the stakeholders present.

Through such endeavours, PepsiCo Pakistan has been able to encourage growth, innovation, and climate resilience.

Participants of a discussion on this occasion focused on the complexities and opportunities within Pakistan’s agricultural sector, spotlighting the private sector’s instrumental role in propelling sustainable growth and empowering farming communities.

“PepsiCo is proud to share a long-standing global aim to produce food in a way that revitalizes the earth, supports farmer livelihoods, feeds an expanding population and innovates how ingredients are grown.

I am optimistic about the future of agriculture in Pakistan and reiterate PepsiCo’s support for the country’s food security ecosystem,” said Eugene Willemsen.

Mohammad Khosa further added, “As a leading food and beverage company, localizing our supply chain is of utmost importance to us. We aim to provide farmers access to markets, competitive selling rates, and a stable income.

We focus on capacity building and improving livelihoods through programmes like the GDA and SFtW that create an ecosystem of inclusivity in agriculture, introduce technology that is affordable to farmers, and educate them on agricultural best practice to encourage wise use of resources.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PepsiCo food security Seeds to Smiles

Comments

200 characters

PepsiCo hosts ‘Seeds to Smiles’ dialogue

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories