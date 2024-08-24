AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Pakistan

GB govt forms body to address dam affected people's grievances

APP Published 24 Aug, 2024 07:17am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

GIlGIT: Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan while addressing a high-level meeting regarding the implementation of CBMs for the Diamer Bhasha Dam and Dasu Dam said that these dams are of utmost importance for Pakistan's prosperity. CM GB said the people of Diamer have made sacrifices for the completion of these projects.

It is our collective responsibility to address the genuine concerns and apprehensions of the affected people, he added. He said the non-implementation of CBM's has raised severe concerns among the people of Diamer. He added that in a recent meeting with the Chairman WAPDA, the issue of CBM's was also discussed.

In the meeting, Brigadier (R) Shoaib Tahir, General Manager of Land Acquisition and Resettlement, and General Manager/Project Director Diamer Bhasha Dam Engineer Nizakat Hussain presented the revised CBM plan on the directives of the Chairman WAPDA and briefed about it.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister formed a special committee comprising elected members of the Assembly from Diamer, Secretary Power, Secretary Health, Commissioner Diamer/Astore Division, and Deputy Commissioner Diamer, which will finalize the revised CBM plan within a week and start development projects for the affected people.

