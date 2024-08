QUETTA: Another case of Congo virus has been reported in Quetta on Friday. According to Health Department the patient suffering from Congo virus is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Chest Diseases, Quetta.

The 14-year-old patient belongs to Quetta whose blood test confirmed Congo virus, Health Department said. This is the 23rd positive case of Congo virus this year and five patients have died due to Congo virus.