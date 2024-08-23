AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,363 Increased By 2.9 (0.03%)
BR30 26,302 Decreased By -98.2 (-0.37%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s forex reserves rise to $674.66bn as of Aug 16

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 05:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.5 billion and stood at $674.66 billion as of Aug. 16, but were just shy of record highs, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

The forex reserves had fallen by $4.8 billion in the previous week, the biggest decline in four months. The reserves had reached a record high of $674.92 billion in the week to Aug. 2.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India’s foreign exchange reserves come off record highs

In the week ending Aug. 16, the rupee was flat on a week-on-week basis.

The RBI has routinely intervened via state-run banks to help the rupee hold above the 84-handle, a psychologically important support level for the currency, traders said.

The rupee settled at 83.89 on Friday and strengthened marginally week-on-week.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                              Aug 16       Aug 09
                               2024         2024
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      591,569      587,960
Gold                          60,104       59,239
SDRs                          18,341       18,282
Reserve Tranche Position       4,650        4,638
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        674,664      670,119
--------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India's forex reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s forex reserves rise to $674.66bn as of Aug 16

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

APTMA urges govt to end ‘regressive taxation policies’

Finance minister holds meeting with Pegasus Airlines chairman, Lucky Cement CEO

Chehlum: public, private schools to remain closed on August 26 in Sindh

In rare move, UAE accepts Taliban government ambassador

Oil set to end week lower on demand concerns, easing supply view

Shadman misses hundred as Bangladesh reaches 199-4 in first Test

Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

MoF, SBP inform Senate panel: Govt borrowed from IMF at 5.09pc interest rate in 2023

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

Read more stories