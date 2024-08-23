AGL 28.01 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (8.27%)
Kenyan shilling stable amid lull in dollar demand

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:06pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was stable against the US dollar on Friday, as the dollar was hit by a lull in demand, traders said.

At 0913 GMT, LSEG data quoted the shilling at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar, the same level as it closed on Thursday.

Kenyan shilling trades flat, manufacturing demand matches supply

“Most buyers are staying away from purchasing (dollars) because the shilling has maintained this level for a while now.

It’s a wait and see approach,“ said one trader at a commercial bank.

Kenya shilling

