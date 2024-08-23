Kenyan shilling stable amid lull in dollar demand

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was stable against the US dollar on Friday, as the dollar was hit by a lull in demand, traders said.

At 0913 GMT, LSEG data quoted the shilling at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar, the same level as it closed on Thursday.

“Most buyers are staying away from purchasing (dollars) because the shilling has maintained this level for a while now.

It’s a wait and see approach,“ said one trader at a commercial bank.