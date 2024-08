NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling held steady against the US dollar on Thursday, as foreign currency inflows matched demand from manufacturing and other sectors, traders said.

At 0849 GMT, LSEG data quoted the shilling at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar, the same level as it closed on Wednesday.

Kenyan shilling little changed in quiet session

“Supply is there but it’s being gobbled by the small demand on the market from manufacturing and other sectors,” one trader said.