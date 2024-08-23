AGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.4%)
World

13 dead, 4.5 million affected by Bangladesh floods

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2024 01:26pm

FENI: At least 13 people in Bangladesh have been killed and 4.5 million affected by floods triggered by heavy rains, the disaster management and relief ministry said Friday.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people, crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers, has seen frequent floods in recent decades.

It is among the countries most vulnerable to disasters and climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index.

A bulletin from the disaster ministry on Friday said: “4.5 million people have been affected, and 13 people have died across the country”.

Nearly 190,000 others were taken to emergency relief shelters, according to the bulletin.

Bangladesh floods maroon nearly three million people, kill two

Altogether, 11 of the country’s 64 districts were affected by the flooding, the bulletin added.

Feni, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the main port city of Chittagong, was worst-hit.

“It’s a catastrophic situation here,” rescue volunteer Zahed Hossain Bhuiya, 35, told AFP in Feni. “We are trying to rescue as many people as we can.”

Bangladesh Chittagong heavy rains Bangladesh floods

13 dead, 4.5 million affected by Bangladesh floods

