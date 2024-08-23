AGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.4%)
AIRLINK 136.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
DGKC 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.08%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
FFBL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.48%)
MLCF 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
NBP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 135.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
PTC 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
SEARL 60.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.26%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.85%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TREET 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.19%)
UNITY 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,389 Increased By 29.1 (0.35%)
BR30 26,473 Increased By 72.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,042 Increased By 248.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,072 Increased By 50 (0.2%)
Sports

Ons Jabeur pulls out of US Open due to injury

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 11:11am

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur withdrew from the US Open due to an injury. While Jabeur and the WTA did not disclose the specific injury, Jabeur withdrew from the WTA events in Washington and Cincinnati earlier this summer due to a right shoulder issue.

“Thank you,” Jabeur posted on X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a broken heart emoji as she reposted the news Thursday that she will not compete in New York.

Jabeur, who would have been seeded No. 17 in the women’s singles draw, was a finalist at the US Open in 2022.

US Open men’s, women’s draws released

The three-time Grand Slam finalist is still searching for her first victory at one of the sport’s four biggest events.

The 29-year-old has not won a tournament of any kind since last September in Ningbo, China. Elise Mertens of Belgium was elevated into Jabeur’s seeded spot and given the No. 33 seed.

Mertens’ original spot in the draw will be allocated to a qualifier or lucky loser.

Ons Jabeur

