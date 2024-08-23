AGL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.06%)
AIRLINK 135.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.37%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.15%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.99%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 53.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
OGDC 135.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.28%)
PTC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.63%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.85%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.66%)
TRG 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.82%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 22.9 (0.27%)
BR30 26,443 Increased By 42.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 78,997 Increased By 203.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 25,062 Increased By 39.7 (0.16%)
China shares snap three-day losing streak, HK down ahead of Powell’s speech

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 10:57am

SHANGHAI: China stocks gained on Friday after three straight sessions of losses, while Hong Kong shares fell in conjunction with regional peers amid caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Powell is scheduled to speak at a central bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later on Friday, where global investors will tune in to gauge the extent and timing of US rate cuts.

  • By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.28% at 2,856.73 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.57%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.39%, the consumer staples sector up 0.09%, the real estate index up 0.55% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.23%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.4% to 6,199.07, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.41% at 17,569.38.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.23%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.06% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.69%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.16% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.25%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.1376 per US dollar, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 7.148.

China stocks

