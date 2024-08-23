AGL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.06%)
AIRLINK 135.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.37%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.15%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.99%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 53.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
OGDC 135.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.28%)
PTC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.63%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.85%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.66%)
TRG 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.82%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 22.6 (0.27%)
BR30 26,441 Increased By 40.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 79,005 Increased By 211.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 25,064 Increased By 41.8 (0.17%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat as global rally pauses, IT stocks slip

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 10:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed on Friday, tracking a pause in the global equities’ rally ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address, as investors awaited confirmation of their expectations for a US rate cut next month.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.09% at 24,789.5 as of 9:44 a.m. IST.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.15% to 80,933.11. The benchmarks rose in the previous six sessions, adding about 2.8% each, helped by rising bets of a US rate cut and on sustained domestic inflows.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, as sentiment turned cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, due after Indian market hours on Friday.

Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 0.3%. Investors expect a US rate cut in September on the back of recent economic data and dovish commentary from Fed officials.

“Domestic markets are closely monitoring global indexes for direction, and the pause in US markets ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium is leading to some caution locally,” Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking said.

In India, 11 of the 13 major sectors logged losses.

Indian shares log meagre gains led by consumer stocks; financials weigh

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, fell 1%, and were the top sectoral losers.

The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps declined 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Ambuja Cements rose about 2% on multiple block deals at a premium over the last close. An Adani group-owned company, Holderind Investments, is likely to sell a stake worth $500 million in Ambuja, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Fashion and beauty platform owner FSN E-Commerce rose 2.6% on block deals at a premium over the last close.

Power Mech Projects gained 6% after the engineering and construction company decided to issue bonus shares.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares flat as global rally pauses, IT stocks slip

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Oil set to end week lower on demand concerns, easing supply woes

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories