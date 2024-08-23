AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-23

COAS emphasises significance of education, critical thinking & innovation

Nuzhat Nazar Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday emphasised the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of 44 students from Harvard Business School (HBS) Trek-2024, representing nine different countries, who called on the COAS here at the General Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The interactive session provided a platform to share perspectives on Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, its unwavering efforts against terrorism, and its commitment to upholding democratic values.

The Army Chief highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential and encouraged the attendees to form their own opinions based on personal experiences.

He also cautioned against the perils of misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging the students to navigate this landscape with discernment.

The Harvard students expressed their gratitude to the COAS for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction.

This engagement follows the COAS's earlier interaction with students from various universities at the General Headquarters on 20 August, underscoring his commitment to nurturing and inspiring the nation's youth.

The Harvard students expressed their gratitude to the COAS for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction.

This engagement follows the COAS’s earlier interaction with students from various universities at the General Headquarters on 20 August, underscoring his commitment to nurturing and inspiring the nation’s youth.

