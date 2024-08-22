AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

One of the world’s largest diamonds found in Botswana

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2024 05:35pm
Photo: Lucara
Photo: Lucara

GABORONE, Botswana: One of the world’s largest diamonds ever unearthed – a rough 2,492-carat stone – has been found in Botswana, a Canadian mining company that discovered the gem announced Thursday.

The diamond was found in the Karowe Diamond Mine in northeastern Botswana, about 430 kilometres (270 miles) from the capital Gaborone, Lucara Diamond Corp. said in a statement.

Lucara did not give a value for the find or mention its quality.

In terms of carats, the stone appears to be not far behind the largest gem-quality diamond ever mined, the 3,016.75-carat Cullinan Diamond discovered in South Africa in 1905.

World’s most expensive ruby, rare pink diamond sell for $35mn each

“We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492 carat diamond,” Lucara president and CEO William Lamb said in the statement.

This find was “one of the largest rough diamonds ever unearthed” and detected using the company’s Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray technology, the statement said.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi was due to view the massive stone later Thursday.

Sotheby’s to auction world’s largest ruby in New York in June

Botswana is one of the world’s largest producers of diamonds, which are its main source of income.

Before the find announced on Thursday, the largest diamond recovered in Botswana was a 1,758-carat stone mined by Lucara in 2019 and named Sewelo.

diamond Botswana

Comments

200 characters

One of the world’s largest diamonds found in Botswana

2 children killed, 5 injured as gunmen target school van in Attock, Punjab

August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house

Rupee registers minor decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.3bn

Pakistan Refinery profit jumps 123% in FY24

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 adds another 533 points

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Millat Tractors stops production, says govt has failed to address issues

Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL chairman

Read more stories