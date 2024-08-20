Kenyan shilling little changed in quiet session

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday in a quiet session, traders said.
At 0942 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 128.25/129.25 to the dollar, near the level it closed on Monday.
“People are clearing their month-end requirements but there’s nothing of significance to affect the market.
Kenyan shilling stable but traders see FX demand picking up
We’ve not seen the central bank active. I think we’ll stay in this range for the time being,“ one trader said.
Comments