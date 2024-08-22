AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,361 Increased By 81.1 (0.98%)
BR30 26,389 Increased By 386.5 (1.49%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England bowler Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 01:27pm

Chris Woakes has struggled to replicate his home form on England’s overseas tours but the fast bowler said he is ready to answer the call if selected for tours of Pakistan and New Zealand later this year.

Woakes has taken 127 wickets in 32 Test matches on home soil but picked up just 36 wickets in 20 matches abroad.

His last overseas tour was in 2022 and he was criticised for his performances in England’s 4-0 drubbing in Australia during the 2021-22 Ashes.

England travel to Pakistan for a three-Test series in October, before playing three matches in New Zealand in December.

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

“I’ll play for England where I’m picked to play for England. I certainly wouldn’t rule myself out,” Woakes, who took 3-32 on the first day of England’s opening Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, told reporters of the upcoming tours.

“The selectors will have their plans, but I’m certainly not going to turn down a tour if selected. “I haven’t played an away Test for a little while, but that might be a good thing because it can give you a fresh look on things. I wouldn’t shy away from it.” Woakes also said he has worked hard on his batting, which could boost his chances of selection.

“That’s a bonus, isn’t it? It’s certainly something which I’ve always worked on,” said the 35-year-old, who has a batting average of 27.76. “I’ve put in some hard yards to make sure that I’m capable of doing that.

“It’s an extra string in the bow which allows you to potentially be selected ahead of someone else who maybe can’t quite fulfil that role.”

England trail Sri Lanka by 214 runs after day one of the first Test.

Chris Woakes England vs Sri Lanka test

Comments

200 characters

England bowler Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours

2 children killed, 5 injured as gunmen target school van in Attock, Punjab

August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house

Rupee registers minor decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Millat Tractors stops production, says govt has failed to address issues

Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL chairman

Taliban appoints ambassador to UAE for first time since Afghanistan takeover

Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for 35 countries, Pakistan not on the list

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Read more stories