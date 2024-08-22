AGL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.47%)
AIRLINK 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.15%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.4%)
DGKC 81.91 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.68%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.91%)
FFBL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.91%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
HUMNL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
KOSM 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.83%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
OGDC 135.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.16%)
PAEL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.81%)
PPL 113.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.66%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
SEARL 57.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.51%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
TRG 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.5%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 88.6 (1.07%)
BR30 26,364 Increased By 361.2 (1.39%)
KSE100 78,822 Increased By 560.9 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,063 Increased By 173.9 (0.7%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moscow says repelled Ukrainian air strikes

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2024 11:55am

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday that it had repelled several Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in the west of the country, including in Volgograd where a fire broke out at a defence ministry site.

Volgograd region Governor Andrey Bocharov said Russian air defences repelled a drone attack in the area of Marinovka and that “most of the drones were destroyed”.

Following the crash of one of these devices, “a fire broke out on the territory of a Ministry of Defence facility” before being extinguished with no casualties, he said on Telegram.

In the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, “two Ukrainian missiles and a drone were destroyed by Russia’s air defences, according to Aleksei Smirnov, governor of the region.

Russian air attack damages Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

And further south, in the Rostov region, an attack using five drones was “repelled”, according to governor Vasily Golubev.

Drones were also destroyed in the Voronezh and Bryansk regions, according to their local governors on Thursday morning.

Russia on Wednesday foiled an attempt by a group of Ukrainian fighters to cross the border into its western Bryansk region, which neighbours Kursk.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Ukraine fired 11 drones at Moscow that Russia said were shot down during one of the largest strikes against the capital.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian army claimed to have struck a Russian military airfield in the Lipetsk region, some 280 kilometres (175 miles) from the border, in an overnight strike that destroyed ammunition warehouses.

Two and a half years into Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, Kyiv seized back the initiative by sending troops into the western Kursk region on August 6.

Ukraine says it has captured dozens of towns and villages in the region and Russia says more than 120,000 civilians have had to flee the area.

Russia Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes Ukraine military Kursk region Ukrainian drone Volgograd region Governor Andrey Bocharov

Comments

200 characters

Moscow says repelled Ukrainian air strikes

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Read more stories