Aug 22, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-22

CCP engages key stakeholders in proposed PTCL-Telenor merger

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is currently conducting an in-depth Phase II Merger analysis in response to the proposed merger between Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited (Telenor).

The CCP is providing key stakeholders an opportunity to present their concerns of potential impact of the merger on Pakistan’s telecom market.

The CCP is evaluating the potential benefits of the merger, including cost efficiencies and economies of scale that could enhance financial stability. The analysis will further consider whether the merger could lead to an expansion of network coverage, an increase in capacity, and an improvement in the quality of service for consumers.

Proposed phase-II merger between PTCL, Telenor under CCP study

One of the primary concerns raised is the potential reduction in the number of cellular mobile operators in Pakistan from four to three, which could alter the competition landscape. Moreover, concerns were also voiced regarding the possible ‘disproportionate’ share of capacity and spectrum that could harm the competitor’s business. The Commission, presently, is analysing Retail LDI Fixed-line Telecommunication Market, Retail Mobile Telecommunication Market, Wholesale Domestic Leased Lines, Wholesale IP Bandwidth and Individual Mobile/Fixed Interconnect Market to safeguard competition concerns.

The CCP is closely examining these issues, particularly the market share dynamics of Pakistan’s mobile network capacity and the risk of creating “capacity asymmetry” in the relevant market.

