Oxford Union Society president calls on Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that youth of the country are blessed with immense potential and there is a dire need to provide them opportunities to highlight name of the country.

The president expressed these views while talking to newly-elected President of Oxford Union Society Israr Khan Kakar, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said Israr Khan’s election as president of the Oxford Union would encourage other young people. He expressed the hope that Israr Khan will brighten the name of the country with his achievements in the future too.

He said that Benazir Bhutto was the first Asian Woman President of the Oxford Union. He congratulated Israr Khan Kakar for his election as the President of Oxford Union Society.

The president said election of a Pakistani youth belonging to Balochistan as the president of Oxford Union Society is a great honour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024