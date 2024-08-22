AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

Govt vows to combat terrorism in all its forms, manifestations

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: While commemorating the “International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism”, Pakistan, on Wednesday, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“On the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, we honour the memories of those who have lost lives as a result of terrorist acts. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the victims of terrorism and their families, and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

“We honour the memories of our martyrs and survivors which include thousands of women and children. We pay homage to our brave security and law enforcement personnel, who sacrificed their precious lives in fighting terrorism. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” she said.

On this day, she added that Pakistan pays special tribute to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who have been victims of decades long state-terrorism unleashed by the Indian occupation forces. She added that India’s unabated reign of terror in IIOJK over the last three decades has resulted in death of thousands of Kashmiris.

She said that the people of Pakistan will always stand with the victims of state terrorism in IIOJK and continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right to self-determination. “The international community must also stand in solidarity with victims of state terrorism in IIOJK,” she said.

“As we remember victims of terrorism today, we also reiterate our commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals; and to promoting dialogue, cooperation and a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding,” the spokesperson added.

