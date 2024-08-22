‘Maryam weighs heavily on nerves of Sindh, KP govts’: Azma

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that Maryam Nawaz has weighed heavily on the nerves of the governments of two provinces.

“The governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are focusing on Punjab instead of their own provinces,” Azma said, adding: “One government, even after 16 years, has not been able to clean up Karachi’s garbage, while the other government, after 11 years, is still relying on makeshift river-crossing chairs.”

The minister said, Maryam Nawaz’s government has only been in power for a few months, but her work speaks for itself, while her opponents are spreading false propaganda.

She further stated that Maryam Nawaz is providing free medicines, electric bikes to students, and scholarships in Punjab. “Alhamdulillah, Maryam Nawaz has launched the “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat” mega project today. One person promised 10 million jobs and 5 million houses but then backtracked. One party has been making announcements for the construction of 2.1 million homes in Sindh for the past three years. One party has ruled a province for 16 years, while the other has been in power for 11 years. The state of both provinces is apparent to everyone,” Azma Bokhari said.

“If the time they spent envying Maryam Nawaz’s performance was instead spent focusing on their own work, their provinces would not be in this condition,” Azma said, adding: “In Punjab, Maryam Nawaz and her team, including the officials, are tirelessly working day and night to serve the public.”

According to her, the governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have no concern for their own hospitals and educational institutions, yet they are worried about Punjab’s hospitals and educational institutions. Maryam Nawaz has been given a mandate by the people of Punjab, and she will serve Punjab. The opponents will continue to burn with envy, bias, and jealousy towards Maryam Nawaz for the next five years.

