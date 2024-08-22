AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AIRLINK 136.41 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.49%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.81%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.77%)
DFML 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (6.45%)
FCCL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.72%)
FFBL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
HUBC 147.89 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.17%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.79%)
MLCF 34.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.49%)
NBP 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.77%)
OGDC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.46%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
PPL 113.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.11%)
UNITY 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 85.5 (1.03%)
BR30 26,385 Increased By 382.3 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,907 Increased By 646.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 25,077 Increased By 187.6 (0.75%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

‘Maryam weighs heavily on nerves of Sindh, KP govts’: Azma

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 08:32am

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that Maryam Nawaz has weighed heavily on the nerves of the governments of two provinces.

“The governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are focusing on Punjab instead of their own provinces,” Azma said, adding: “One government, even after 16 years, has not been able to clean up Karachi’s garbage, while the other government, after 11 years, is still relying on makeshift river-crossing chairs.”

The minister said, Maryam Nawaz’s government has only been in power for a few months, but her work speaks for itself, while her opponents are spreading false propaganda.

She further stated that Maryam Nawaz is providing free medicines, electric bikes to students, and scholarships in Punjab. “Alhamdulillah, Maryam Nawaz has launched the “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat” mega project today. One person promised 10 million jobs and 5 million houses but then backtracked. One party has been making announcements for the construction of 2.1 million homes in Sindh for the past three years. One party has ruled a province for 16 years, while the other has been in power for 11 years. The state of both provinces is apparent to everyone,” Azma Bokhari said.

“If the time they spent envying Maryam Nawaz’s performance was instead spent focusing on their own work, their provinces would not be in this condition,” Azma said, adding: “In Punjab, Maryam Nawaz and her team, including the officials, are tirelessly working day and night to serve the public.”

According to her, the governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have no concern for their own hospitals and educational institutions, yet they are worried about Punjab’s hospitals and educational institutions. Maryam Nawaz has been given a mandate by the people of Punjab, and she will serve Punjab. The opponents will continue to burn with envy, bias, and jealousy towards Maryam Nawaz for the next five years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Government Maryam Nawaz KP Government provinces Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

‘Maryam weighs heavily on nerves of Sindh, KP govts’: Azma

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, Faisalabad: CM

Read more stories