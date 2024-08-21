AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military intelligence head leaves post, takes responsibility for Oct. 7 failure

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:38pm

JERUSALEM: Israel’s outgoing head of military intelligence took responsibility for his country’s failures to defend its border on Oct. 7 at his resignation ceremony on Wednesday.

Major General Aharon Haliva, a 38-year veteran of the military, announced his resignation in April and was one of a number of senior Israeli commanders who said they had failed to foresee and prevent the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

“The failure of the intelligence corps was my fault,” Haliva said at the ceremony on Wednesday, and he called for a national investigation “in order to study” and “understand deeply” the reasons that led to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Oct. 7 attack badly tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as all but unbeatable by armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas.

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza after Blinken ends visit with truce deal still elusive

In the early hours of the morning of Oct. 7, following an intense rocket barrage, thousands of fighters from Hamas and other groups broke through security barriers around Gaza, surprising Israeli forces and rampaging through communities in southern Israel.

Some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed in the attack, most of them civilians, and about 250 were taken into captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Some 109 hostages are believed to still be in Gaza, around a third of whom are thought to be dead.

The head of the armed forces, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, and the head of the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, both accepted responsibility in the aftermath of the attack but have stayed on while the war in Gaza has continued.

Palestinians Israeli military Major General Aharon Haliva Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Israeli military intelligence head leaves post, takes responsibility for Oct. 7 failure

Making good progress with IMF to secure Board approval during September, says Aurangzeb

PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Karsaz Road accident: accused sent to jail on judicial remand

Pakistan man faces cyber terror charge over false posts linked to UK riots

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for three days

Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 points

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil edges up after US crude stock draw, weak Chinese economy caps gains

Read more stories