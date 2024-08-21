AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
Pakistan

Zindigi partners with local govt to digitise waste management companies under CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative

Sponsored Content Published 21 Aug, 2024 09:39pm

ISLAMABAD: A significant milestone was achieved on Wednesday in Lahore with the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between Zindigi – Powered by JS Bank – and waste management companies across Punjab.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq was the chief guest on this occasion. Special Secretary Local Government Department Asia Gul , Chief Officer Zindigi Noman Azhar & Chief Business Officer Zindigi Atif Ishaque were also present during the ceremony.

The collaboration between Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) department marks a giant leap toward advancing the digitisation of local government services under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Zindigi is playing a key role in modernising Punjab’s waste management sector through its innovative solutions for digital fee collection and payment enablement for businesses and households.

This transformative project unites eight waste management companies from across the province, driving a major digitisation effort to achieve certain objectives set by the chief minister.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative aims to ensure uniform cleanliness at all levels and enhance the quality of life throughout Punjab.

Addressing the ceremony, the Minister for LG & CD Zeeshan Rafiq commended “Zindigi” for its commitment to support the initiative.

“Under the visionary leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Government is dedicated to make ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative a resounding success,” he said.

He observed that this public-private partnership will not only help waste management companies achieve their digitisation goals but also improve efficiency and transparency in the field of fee payments and complaints registration.

“With the launch of the Digital Fee Collection Solution, citizens will be able to make digital payments seamlessly, and waste management companies’ employees will benefit from Zindigi’s payroll and other digitization solutions,” he noted.

The minister reminded that chief minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif promised provision of maximum jobs to the youth of Punjab after taking oath.

“Under Suthra Punjab program approximately 100,000 new jobs will be created. Is this a small success within first 6 months?”, said Rafiq. He added that PML-N president Nawaz Sharif and CM Punjab both want to provide all possible facilities to the masses.

Rafiq said that digitisation is the need of the hour. “Cash payments gradually lost value across the world, we have to move forward by making Punjab a digitization friendly province”, he said.

Speaking on this occasion, Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, highlighted the digitization initiative.

“Our mission at Zindigi is to propel Pakistan’s digitisation forward. We are thrilled to contribute significantly to the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative, led by CM Maryam Nawaz. Our commitment to innovation and collaboration with the public sector aims to enhance waste management processes through digital fee collection, payroll solutions, and overall digital payments across Punjab,” he said.

Noman Azhar also commended tireless efforts made by CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Babar Sahib Din, Secretary LG&CD Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Special Secretary Asia Gul for advancement in digitization initiative.

This collaboration is set to bring enhanced efficiency and transparency to waste management processes across Punjab, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future for the province.

