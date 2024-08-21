AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
Russia-China partnership ‘yielding results’, Putin says

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2024 09:14pm

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia’s economic and trade links with China are “yielding results” as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin.

Moscow has looked to Beijing as an economic lifeline since the Ukraine conflict began, with the two boosting trade to record highs as Russia faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.

“Our trade relations are developing successfully… The attention that the two governments on both sides are paying to trade and economic ties is yielding results,” Putin said in a meeting with Li.

China’s vice premier to co-chair meeting between Chinese, Russian leaders in Moscow

“Our states have worked out large-scale joint plans, projects in economic and humanitarian spheres, we expect for many years ahead,” he added.

In May, Putin visited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing. The Russian leader framed the partnership as a “stabilising” force in a chaotic world.

The West has viewed both countries with increased anxiety over the past two years as they build ties and seek to exert their global influence abroad.

Days before Russia launched its full-scale military assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Beijing and Moscow declared a “no limits” partnership.

China has meanwhile benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

