Aug 21, 2024
World

Blast at Indian pharma factory kills 7 and injures 30, official says

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 09:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: At least seven people were killed and more than 30 injured in an explosion on Wednesday at a pharmaceuticals manufacturing plant in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state, a district government official said.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences’ 40-acre manufacturing unit that was operational since 2019 in the state’s Anakapalli district, according to district collector Vijaya Krishnan.

“The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals … an inquiry has been initiated to identify the exact reason that led to the blast,” Krishnan’s office told Reuters, adding that the blast occurred during lunch time at the unit.

‘Abuse every day’: Indian female medics speak out after brutal murder

“Ten fire tenders were involved in rescue operations. The fire is largely under control,” Krishnan’s office added.

Escientia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, two people were killed and five others were injured in a similar fire accident that broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma in the Anakapalli district.

India blast Indian pharma factory

