AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia blames cyberattack over Telegram, WhatsApp outage

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2024 07:07pm

MOSCOW: Messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp briefly suffered a major outage in Russia on Wednesday, said the country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor, which blamed a cyberattack.

Users from both platforms reported a spike in server connection issues beginning around 2 pm Moscow time (1100 GMT), according to monitoring websites.

Roskomnadzor said the “attack” that caused “large-scale disruption” to the apps services was repelled within an hour and service was again operating normally.

The regulator blamed the outage on a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack targeting Russia’s telecom operators.

Telegram platform to hit 1bn users within year, founder says

A DDoS attack is designed to force a website offline by overloading it with malicious internet traffic.

The outages come as rights groups accuse Moscow of ramping up internet censorship, banning websites that carry independent information about the Ukraine conflict.

Russia labelled WhatsApp’s parent company Meta “extremist” in 2022 and has blocked access to Meta sites Instagram and Facebook as the Kremlin tightens control over the social media sphere.

Authorities have also threatened to ban popular video sharing site YouTube, with users reporting difficulties in accessing the site in Russia earlier this month.

Russia whatsapp telegram Outage

Comments

200 characters

Russia blames cyberattack over Telegram, WhatsApp outage

Making good progress with IMF to secure Board approval during September, says Aurangzeb

PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Karsaz Road accident: accused sent to jail on judicial remand

Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 points

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel rescue Pakistan in first Test against Bangladesh

Oil prices steady after days of losses

PM Shehbaz to Address UNGA on September 26, UN’s Provisional Schedule Reveals

Read more stories