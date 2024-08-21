European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech

PARIS: European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday but Asia slipped as investors had little to go on before a keenly-awaited speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

Traders are hoping Powell will give more hints about a widely expected Fed interest-rate cut when he addresses an annual gathering of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

The London, Paris and Frankfurt stock markets were all up around midday after major Asian indexes closed in the red.

“In the absence of major data, I believe that the rebound (in Europe) is backed by optimism into the Jackson Hole meeting and the prospects of Fed rate cuts,” Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Tuesday after an eight-day advance.

Markets had retreated earlier this month after weak US data raised fears of recession in the world’s biggest economy.

But they recovered as more recent indicators showed healthy retail sales and easing inflation, backing the view that the Fed is on course to guide the economy to a “soft landing” and avoid a recession.

Traders will pore over revised US payroll data due later Wednesday for more indications about what the Fed might do.

Analysts expect the Fed to cut rates – which has been raised to a 23-year high to combat inflation – at its next meeting in September. The question is whether it will reduce them by 0.25 percentage points or more.

“After a wild ride in the last three weeks that had little basis in fundamentals, markets have settled on predicting a first 25 bp (basis point) Fed rate cut at its 18 September meeting,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank.

Other central banks, including the European Central Bank and Bank of England, have already started to reduce borrowing costs.

Sweden’s Riksbank lowered its policy rate for the second time this year on Tuesday while New Zealand made its first cut since early 2020 last week.

The dollar steadied against the pound and euro on Tuesday after sinking recently due to the prospect of lower interest rates, which make the greenback less attractive to investors in assets such as bonds.

Gold prices fell to $2,506 after breaking to a record high above $2,530 on Tuesday on Fed rate cut bets that would make the metal more attractive to investors.

Key figures around 1030 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 8,286.58 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 7,505.19

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 18,413.23

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 37,951.80 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 17,391.01 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 2,856.58 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 145.95 yen from 145.20 yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1124 from $1.1129

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3036 from $1.3034

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.36 pence from 85.38 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $74.04 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $77.64 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 40,834.97 (close)