Michelle Obama tells Trump presidency just may be a ‘Black job’

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:49am
Photo: Reuters

CHICAGO: Michelle Obama tore into Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, criticizing his character and racist attacks that have targeted her and her husband Barack in the past.

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” she said of Trump. She also taunted Trump for his reference on the campaign trail to “Black jobs,” which he claims are being taken by migrants crossing into the US away from Black Americans.

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?’” Obama asked, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama endorse Harris in video of live call

The former first lady was speaking in support of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the convention and if elected, would be the first Black and South Asian person to become president.

Michelle Obama also drew a contrast with Trump and most Americans who don’t grow up wealthy like Trump, whose father was a real estate investor.

“We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth,” she said.

“If we bankrupt a business… or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance,” she said.

Kamala Harris ‘will not be silent’ on Gaza after tough talks with Netanyahu

“If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead.”

