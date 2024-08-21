AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges up after US crude stock draw, weak Chinese economy caps gains

Reuters Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 09:41pm

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday after a larger than expected crude stock draw, which offset some concerns around China’s weakened economy seen as potentially hitting demand from the world’s biggest crude importer.

Brent crude futures were up 13 cents, or 0.17%, at $77.33 a barrel by 11:39 a.m. EDT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were flat at $73.17.

Since peaking above $82 on Monday last week, Brent had shed 6.2% of its value by the end of trading on Tuesday, closing at a two-week low of $77.20. WTI fell 7.5% in the same period.

U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell in the week ending Aug. 16, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels to 426 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 16, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel draw.

Oil prices dip as ME tensions ease

Meanwhile, investors’ worries persisted over the prospect of economic weakness in China weighing on the country’s crude demand.

China’s economic struggles have contributed to weak processing margins and low fuel demand that has curbed operations at state-run and independent refineries.

“We are measuring everything right now by the Chinese economy and if anything is leaning negative out of China, it is going to pressure energy,” said Tim Snyder, chief economist at Matador Economics.

Fewer jobs

Also weighing on oil on Wednesday, U.S. employers added far fewer jobs than originally reported in the year through March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

The department’s estimate for total payroll employment for the period from April 2023 to March 2024 was lowered by 818,000.

“The sting in the scorpion’s tale that hurts worse than anything is that this data helped create a crisis of confidence,” said Matador Economics’ Snyder.

Elsewhere, a Greek-flagged oil tanker was adrift in the Red Sea on Wednesday after repeated attacks that started a fire on the vessel and caused the ship to lose power, the UK maritime agency said.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched a series of attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Red Sea leading to the Suez Canal is a key shipping route for oil, and sustained Houthi attacks pose a potential threat to global crude flows.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a Middle East trip on which he intended to broker a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Blinken and mediators from Egypt and Qatar have raised hopes of a U.S. “bridging proposal” that could shrink the gaps between the two sides in the 10-month war.

“Hopes of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have weighed on oil, along with lingering demand concerns,” ING commodities strategists said.

Yuan Oil prices crude oil imports WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters
Adnan Ali Khan Aug 21, 2024 04:55pm
@mustafa, 7 years minus 3 months becomes 81 installments. Now 14,000 * 81 = 1,134,000/-. Govt isn't even giving interest free, rather they not even recovering full loan amount of Rs. 1,500,000/- Brilliant. Pori rakam bhi wapis nai ly rhy. well-done.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Oil edges up after US crude stock draw, weak Chinese economy caps gains

Making good progress with IMF to secure Board approval during September, says Aurangzeb

PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Karsaz Road accident: accused sent to jail on judicial remand

Pakistan man faces cyber terror charge over false posts linked to UK riots

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for three days

Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 points

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Read more stories