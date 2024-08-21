AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Plot in Sector I-10/4 Islamabad: Senate panel concerned over missing file

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances expressed serious concern over missing file of a plot in Sector I-10/4 Islamabad and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take strict action against those involved in it.

The committee members showed resentment over the CDA official for not taking legal action against those involved in missing of a file after inquiry and passing of two and half years.

The committee met with Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The committee discussed the missing file of a plot in Sector I-10/4, Islamabad. The affected individual stated that it has been three and a half years since the file was reported missing. The officials from the concerned department assured the committee that the issue of the missing file would be solved by September 6, 2024.

The chairman of the committee directed to expedite the matter of the file in question and urged the initiation of legal proceedings against those responsible for its disappearance.

The secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs provided a briefing to the committee on the assurances given by the government, specifically addressing their current status and the steps taken towards their implementation by the relevant Divisions.

The committee was informed that reports of 23 assurances have been submitted between 2019 and 2024. The secretary further explained that when there is a delay in the submission of a report, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs coordinates with the concerned ministry for submission of the report.

If still the report is not provided, a reminder is sent to the concerned Division, and if necessary, further reassurances are sought.

The chairman of the committee emphasised the importance of thoroughly reviewing the submitted reports to ensure compliance. He underscored the necessity of detailed scrutiny to confirm whether the required actions have been taken.

Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro asked the relevant departments to provide details on the Hyderabad and Sukkur Motorway, while Senator Dost Muhammad Khan stressed the need for information regarding the slowing of internet services, which has become a significant issue nationwide.

Chairman, Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, also directed that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs keep the committee on board about matters related to government assurances.

He suggested again conducting a detailed scrutiny of each report that has been submitted.

The meeting was attended by senators, Gurdeep Singh, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Dost Muhammad Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, and Al-Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij, the secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and the senior officials from the concerned divisions and departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad CDA Parliament House Senate panel File of plot in Sector I 10/4 Islamabad

Comments

200 characters

Plot in Sector I-10/4 Islamabad: Senate panel concerned over missing file

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories