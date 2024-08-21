Plot in Sector I-10/4 Islamabad: Senate panel concerned over missing file

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances expressed serious concern over missing file of a plot in Sector I-10/4 Islamabad and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take strict action against those involved in it.

The committee members showed resentment over the CDA official for not taking legal action against those involved in missing of a file after inquiry and passing of two and half years.

The committee met with Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The committee discussed the missing file of a plot in Sector I-10/4, Islamabad. The affected individual stated that it has been three and a half years since the file was reported missing. The officials from the concerned department assured the committee that the issue of the missing file would be solved by September 6, 2024.

The chairman of the committee directed to expedite the matter of the file in question and urged the initiation of legal proceedings against those responsible for its disappearance.

The secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs provided a briefing to the committee on the assurances given by the government, specifically addressing their current status and the steps taken towards their implementation by the relevant Divisions.

The committee was informed that reports of 23 assurances have been submitted between 2019 and 2024. The secretary further explained that when there is a delay in the submission of a report, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs coordinates with the concerned ministry for submission of the report.

If still the report is not provided, a reminder is sent to the concerned Division, and if necessary, further reassurances are sought.

The chairman of the committee emphasised the importance of thoroughly reviewing the submitted reports to ensure compliance. He underscored the necessity of detailed scrutiny to confirm whether the required actions have been taken.

Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro asked the relevant departments to provide details on the Hyderabad and Sukkur Motorway, while Senator Dost Muhammad Khan stressed the need for information regarding the slowing of internet services, which has become a significant issue nationwide.

Chairman, Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, also directed that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs keep the committee on board about matters related to government assurances.

He suggested again conducting a detailed scrutiny of each report that has been submitted.

The meeting was attended by senators, Gurdeep Singh, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Dost Muhammad Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, and Al-Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij, the secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and the senior officials from the concerned divisions and departments.

