Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Governor KP pays homage to Bhittai at Bhit Shah Shrine

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

HYDERABAD: The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was that Sufi Saint of the world who has disseminated message of love, brotherhood and cohesion in the world, Sindh is that soil who has always flourished message of peace.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after paying homage to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on his 281st Urs Mubarak on Tuesday here at Bhit Shah Shrine. He said that we also hosted a conference in Governor House (KP) on 13th August & organized a seminar on the personality of Poet Khush Hal Khan Khatak & Dr Allama Iqbal.

He expressed gratitude to Sindh Minister for culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah who invited me to attend Urs celebration of greatest Poet and people of KP were also thankful to him. He urged all institutions to work within the limitations of constitution so that Pakistan could be prosper and come on the way of the development, however it was the matter of grief that everyone want to compete another.

On a Question on form 45 & 47 Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that it is deplorable that general election held in KP were fair and transparent while other provinces got success through unfair means. He said that for the prosperity and development all stakeholders should have to work collectively.

On a query governor said that he take matter of indifference with the Chief Minister KP lightly and used to watch his comedy talk shows when feel tired. Earlier Governor KP along with provincial minister culture Syed Zuklfiqar Ali Shah listened ‘Shah Jo Kalam’.

