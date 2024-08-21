Dar reaffirms commitment to CICA’s vision

ISLAMABAD: While reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to CICA’s vision, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasised the significance of preventive diplomacy, multilateralism and regional collaboration in addressing emerging global challenges.

He was speaking to the visiting Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, during a meeting here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

“The deputy prime minister and foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to CICA’s vision for a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia,” said a statement of the Foreign Office after the meeting.

It added that Dar emphasised the need for conflict prevention, addressing the root causes of endemic disputes, and finding sustainable solutions for lasting peace and development in the CICA region.

He also stressed the significance of preventive diplomacy, multilateralism and regional collaboration in addressing emerging global challenges.

According to the statement, Secretary General Sarybay appreciated Pakistan’s active and constructive role in CICA and briefed the deputy prime minister and foreign minister on the ongoing activities and the future outlook of CICA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024