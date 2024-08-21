AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Pakistan

2024-08-21

Parliamentary Secy of overseas Pakistanis visits EOBI House

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: The Parliamentary Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Ch Ehsan ul Haq Bajwa visited the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) House, where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the institution’s operations by Deputy Director General Muhammad Amin.

During the visit, the Parliamentary Secretary was briefed about EOBI’s key functions, highlighting its role in providing pension benefits and social security to employees. The briefing included details on recent initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and outreach of EOBI services.

The Parliamentary Secretary expressed appreciation for the efforts of EOBI in safeguarding the welfare of workers and emphasized the importance of continued support and development for the institution to better serve its beneficiaries.

The visit concluded with a discussion on potential improvements and strategic plans for the future, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring robust social security systems for all employees.

