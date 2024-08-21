AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-08-21

‘Style and Colour Trophy’ held first time in country

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 07:53am

KARACHI: L’Oréal Professionnel hosted the inaugural Style & Colour Trophy 2024 in Pakistan for the first time ever.

Internationally present since 1954, Pakistan’s first live hair competition brought together over 100 of the country’s most skilled hairstylists to compete for the coveted title, while inventing the new colour and style trends for the year.

The Style & Colour Trophy 2024 competition witnessed fierce competition among talented stylists from across Pakistan.

The finalists, including Faryal, Nabeel Hussain, Nabeela Mubeen, Shaista Riaz, and Uzma Bashir represented Faiza’s Salon in Islamabad, Sania and Sadaf Ali Asghar from Posh by Sarwat in Faisalabad, Sumaira (T&G North) and Humaira (T&G South), Hamid Latif, and Atif Zaib from Nabila’s Salon, showcased their creativity and expertise through stunning hair creations.

As anticipation crackled through the air, the final walk witnessed the ultimate showdown of talent, with the 12 finalists displaying their look for a panel of esteemed judges, including renowned international hairstyling expert Indra Tanudarma and celebrated Pakistani model and actress Vaneeza Ahmad, who crowned the winner, Nabeel Hussain from Faiza’s Salon with the coveted title.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Style & Colour Trophy to Pakistan,” said Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

L’Oréal Professionnel Institute L’Oréal Professionnel Style and Colour Trophy

Comments

200 characters

‘Style and Colour Trophy’ held first time in country

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories