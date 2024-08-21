‘Style and Colour Trophy’ held first time in country

KARACHI: L’Oréal Professionnel hosted the inaugural Style & Colour Trophy 2024 in Pakistan for the first time ever.

Internationally present since 1954, Pakistan’s first live hair competition brought together over 100 of the country’s most skilled hairstylists to compete for the coveted title, while inventing the new colour and style trends for the year.

The Style & Colour Trophy 2024 competition witnessed fierce competition among talented stylists from across Pakistan.

The finalists, including Faryal, Nabeel Hussain, Nabeela Mubeen, Shaista Riaz, and Uzma Bashir represented Faiza’s Salon in Islamabad, Sania and Sadaf Ali Asghar from Posh by Sarwat in Faisalabad, Sumaira (T&G North) and Humaira (T&G South), Hamid Latif, and Atif Zaib from Nabila’s Salon, showcased their creativity and expertise through stunning hair creations.

As anticipation crackled through the air, the final walk witnessed the ultimate showdown of talent, with the 12 finalists displaying their look for a panel of esteemed judges, including renowned international hairstyling expert Indra Tanudarma and celebrated Pakistani model and actress Vaneeza Ahmad, who crowned the winner, Nabeel Hussain from Faiza’s Salon with the coveted title.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Style & Colour Trophy to Pakistan,” said Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan.

