AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-21

KE set to double country’s solar capacity: Bloomberg

Press Release Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: Karachi’s main power utility K-Electric Limited plans to nearly double Pakistan’s solar capacity by adding 640 megawatts of clean energy to its portfolio in the next two years, according to a company executive Bloomberg reported.

The bidding process for the first few projects opens on August 19 and will close next month, Chief Strategy Officer Shahab Qader Khan said in an interview. Developers will compete for multiple solar projects that will sell electricity to K-Electric, he said, adding that the portfolio will include 200 megawatts of hybrid solar-wind generation.

Pakistan is historically plagued by high power prices, largely due to the country’s reliance on costly fossil fuel imports. After a 155 percent increase since 2021, monthly bills costing up to $700 outweigh rent expenses for many families. Doubling the share of solar energy in the mix, currently sitting at just 1.0 percent with a total capacity of 630 megawatts, may help lower the nation’s overall import bill.

Over the next five years, K-Electric, the sole distributor of electricity in Karachi and nearby areas, aims to add about 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy projects, while simultaneously phasing down expensive sources such as liquefied natural gas and fuel oil, said Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE solar

Comments

200 characters

KE set to double country’s solar capacity: Bloomberg

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories