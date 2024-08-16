AGL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.95%)
AIRLINK 141.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.84%)
BOP 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
DFML 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.43%)
DGKC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
FCCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.88%)
FFBL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.93%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 148.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.12%)
HUMNL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.79%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.86%)
NBP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.05%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.99%)
PRL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
SEARL 55.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
TOMCL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TREET 15.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
UNITY 28.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.25%)
BR100 8,206 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,696 Increased By 12.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 78,244 Increased By 138.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,022 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.09%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling stable but traders see FX demand picking up

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 02:57pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was stable against the US dollar on Friday, but traders said they expected it to come under pressure from foreign-currency demand from the manufacturing sector.

At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar, the same level it closed on Thursday.

Kenyan shilling firms to new 1-year high

Foreign-currency inflows for a 50 billion Kenyan shilling infrastructure bond auction earlier this week have helped support the local unit in recent sessions.

“There’s a lot of (FX) demand kicking in,” one trader said.

“What had lifted the shilling was the infrastructure bond (auction). Now the (market) fundamentals are coming back into play.”

Kenya shilling

Comments

200 characters

Kenyan shilling stable but traders see FX demand picking up

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

MNCs planning to relocate from Pakistan amid Internet disruptions, says PBC

Authority says Pakistan’s new Special Technology Zone will boost tech exports by $350mn

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

ECC says relief package through USC to continue

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Read more stories